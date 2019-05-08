Young business professionals awarded

Gallia Academy brought home two of the top three places in Cyber Security at the recent Business Professional of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Calif. Freshman Seth Nelson took first place against students from all over the country in the highly competitive event while Mackenzie Yarder, also a freshman, took third. The competition which involved a rigorous exam on the state level progressed to presentations and further training that was completed at the conference. Pictured are Nelson and Yarder with their awards.

