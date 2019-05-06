RACO discussed upcoming events

RACINE — On April 23, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held its monthly meeting. After dinner shared among the members, held at the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine, the secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. Afterwards, the treasurer’s report was presented and approved.

The president began the meeting by discussing old business and presenting cards sent to the organization from Misty Fields and her kindergarten class as a thank you for all that the organization does for the community.

The president went on to express her gratitude for Billy Goble and his staff, and all of those who volunteered for all that they did regarding the success of the recent RACO Auction.

The president then began new business by discussing the RACO Food Drive which will be held over the summer (date to be determined). Topics of discussion included the volunteers who will work the event and the location where the donations will be dispersed.

The discussion was then directed to the upcoming Spring Yard Sale. The Spring Yard Sale is set for Tuesday, May 7 (9 a.m.-6 p.m.), Wednesday, May 8 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.), and Thursday, May 9 (9 a.m.-2 p.m.) at Star Mill Park. All proceeds from this yard sale will go toward scholarships for the Southern graduating class of 2020.

Next on the agenda was the Southern High School Scholarships to be awarded on Friday, May 17th at the awards day assembly at Southern High School. All 24 applications are currently being reviewed. The recipients of these scholarships will be presented their checks at the RACO scholarship dinner to be held on Tuesday, May 28 (6:30 p.m.) at the Racine First Baptist Church Outreach Center. The menu for the Awards Banquet was chosen with all the members’ approval.

A motion to donate $200 to the Racine Fire Department for the Fourth of July fireworks display was approved. Once finished, a motion to close the meeting was approved and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Dale Hart, finalized the gathering. RACO members will meet again on June 25, 2019 at 6:30 p.m..

Submitted by the RACO Reporter.