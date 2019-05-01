Wray named vice president of Post-Acute Care Services

Holzer welcomes Amanda Wray, LSW, LNHA, as the vice president of Post-Acute Care Services.

Wray received her Bachelors in Social Work from the University of Rio Grande and has recently been accepted into the Masters of Healthcare Administration program with Capella University.

“I love my job,” shared Wray. “I am excited for the opportunity and look forward to learning the details of all post-acute services.”

Prior to joining Holzer, Wray was the Administrator at Arbors at Gallipolis Skilled Nursing Center.

Wray’s job duties include overseeing all Post-Acute Care Services, including Holzer Home Care, Holzer Hospice, Holzer Extra Care, Holzer Assisted Living facilities in Gallipolis and Jackson, and Holzer Senior Care Center. With an aging population, post-acute care services are ever-increasing in demand. These services provide care in home-like settings improving patient’s comfort levels when needed most.

“We are blessed with a wonderful staff that truly care about our residents, patients, and communities,” shared Wray. “I look forward to helping to grow our services and continue offering the very best care for our friends, family members, and loved ones.”

Wray resides in Gallipolis with her husband of 19 years, Jeremy, and three children, Bailey, Payton, and Mia.

Submitted by Holzer Health System.