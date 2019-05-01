Retired teachers meet

POMEROY — The Meigs County Retired Teachers Association met April 25, at the Wild Horse Café for a noon luncheon. Gay Perrin, President, welcomed the group and let the pledge to the flag.

Charlene Rutherford had devotions and read “The Doughnut Disaster” and had prayer before the meal.

Bob Beegle told the tale about “you took my parking spot at church”.

Mike Gerlach, local historian, was the speaker for the group and talked about some interesting historical background in conjunction with the Meigs County Bicentennial year. He started by showing us a piece of “ice” from the iceburg that caused the Titanic to sink. (not a fact) He also told some interesting things about Davey Crockett and had a book (autobiography) about Daniel Boone an American Pioneer, Indian Fighter, bear hunter, trail blazer and frontiersman in Kentucky and Missouri. The only trouble with the autobiography was he told how he died at the Alamo.

He also told about the Mexican War which was between Mexico & the US (1846-1848) and involved a slave issue. People in the North didn’t like this especially Valentine Horton, a Meigs Congressman, and Abe Lincoln, an Illinois Congressman, and sent troops to defeat the Mexicans.

He also told that the Cannon at the court house came from the Mexican War. It has only been shot two times — Once to stop Morgan’s Raiders at Buffington Island and the other time to salute a performer on a boat on the way to Cincinnati who was Jenny Lind.

During the business meeting the minutes were read and approved. There was no treasurer’s report.

It was noted that Rosalie Story had passed away and that Joan Corder’s memorial will be this Saturday. Also, Becky Zurcher is having some health issues.

The president talked that applicants for the scholarship are needed and the qualifications are:

1) Live in Meigs County

2) Be a Junior or Senior in the field of Education

3) Have a 2.5 GPA

4) Send a resume of activities and transcript of grades

5) Have three references

6) A photo

7) Name and address of College Attending

Door prizes were given to Barbara Beegle and Barbara Lawerence.

The May meeting will be at the Trinity Church meeting room on May 23. The speaker will be from ORTA and is the Senior Benefits Advisor. At this meeting, we are to bring in donations of money or household products for The Habitat for Humanity house to be in Middleport.

Submitted by Janice Weber, Secretary.