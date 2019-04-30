Cooperative Parish accepting scholarship applications

POMEROY — Applications are currently being accepted for the 2019-20 Meigs Cooperative Parish Scholarships.

David Ridgeway, Chairman of the Meigs Cooperative Parish Scholarship Committee, reports that applications must be returned by June 4.

Applicants must attend a participating church affiliated with the Meigs Cooperative Parish and the church supports the scholarship endowment.

Applicants must complete a written application. Applicants must have completed one year of higher education after high school, with priority given to students 21 years of age or older. Applicants must maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.5 and provide a copy of their transcript.

Scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 as money is available. Awards will be given solely on the basis of the application. An interview may be requested.

The deadline for donations to the scholarship fund is June 2. All applications must be returned to the church pastor by June 4, with the pastor to submit applications to the Cooperative Parish Office by June 11.

Scholarships will be awarded at the volunteer banquet at 6 p.m. on July 15.

Applications are available at the Meigs Cooperative Parish Office at the Mulberry Community Center or from your church office.