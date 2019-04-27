COSI in Rio Elementary

On March 11, COSI on Wheels headed to Rio Grande Elementary. The students and staff participated in a 45-minute interactive assembly on the human body as a machine. During the afternoon, each grade level returned to explore nine hands on stations to learn what it takes to keep their body engines in tip-top shape. Students were able to explore the digestive, nervous, and circulatory systems, plus learn about nutrients and how exercise keeps a body healthy. The program was provided to the school through the Rio Grande Elementary PTO.

On March 11, COSI on Wheels headed to Rio Grande Elementary. The students and staff participated in a 45-minute interactive assembly on the human body as a machine. During the afternoon, each grade level returned to explore nine hands on stations to learn what it takes to keep their body engines in tip-top shape. Students were able to explore the digestive, nervous, and circulatory systems, plus learn about nutrients and how exercise keeps a body healthy. The program was provided to the school through the Rio Grande Elementary PTO. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_20190311_133936.jpg On March 11, COSI on Wheels headed to Rio Grande Elementary. The students and staff participated in a 45-minute interactive assembly on the human body as a machine. During the afternoon, each grade level returned to explore nine hands on stations to learn what it takes to keep their body engines in tip-top shape. Students were able to explore the digestive, nervous, and circulatory systems, plus learn about nutrients and how exercise keeps a body healthy. The program was provided to the school through the Rio Grande Elementary PTO. Courtesy photo