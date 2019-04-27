DAR hears presentation on honey bees

POMEROY — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution heard a presentation on honey bees during its April meeting.

The Meeting was called to order by Regent Gina Tillis. Members repeated the DAR Rituals and sang the Star Spangled Banner.

The Program , Titled “Unraveling The Mysteries and Secrets of Honey and Honeybees” was first on the agenda. It was presented by Guest Speaker, Greg Bailey of Jocelyn Honey. He gave a very interesting presentation and demonstration on honey bees and their importance on our source of food production in today’s world. He stated every third bite of food is pollinated by honey bees either directly or indirectly. There are approximately 200,000 bees in a hive with one queen bee. It take two million blossoms to make a pound of honey. It is best to use honey that is produced locally than imported honey. Buckwheat is planted to help the bees in their honey production. Bees need pollen to survive. Many bees do not survive the winters. He noted it takes 60 pounds of honey for bees to live during the winter.

A queen bee averages laying from 5,000 to 200,00 eggs in a day. Queens may live up to three years. Once a honey bee stings you they die. Honey is noted to be good for healing wounds, diabetic ulcers, radiation burns, and bedsores. He showed us many photos of hives and demonstrated how the equipment is used in keeping bees. He and his wife Jocelyn operate their beekeeping business, and sell their honey and products made from it to the public. We felt well informed after his program on the subject and he welcomed our questions about honey and bees.

The Business Meeting opened after the program, with the induction of a new member into the group, Wilma Mansfield was welcomed to the DAR, and was sworn in by Mary Rose. The DAR had another new member Tahnee Andrew but she was unable to attend this meeting.

Regent Tillis noted that there are 3,000 DAR Chapters all around the world.

The Secretary’s Report was read by Regent Tillis due to secretary’s absence at last meeting. The Treasurer’s Report was given by Treasurer Donna Jenkins.

At the recent Ohio State Conference held in March, four of our members attended, Gina Tillis, Tahnee Andrew, Mary Rose, and Opal Grueser. Opal Grueser, Registrar, was elected as State Librarian for the year, at the State Conference. This was quite an honor to achieve.

Mary Rose gave a report on the Indian Schools that DAR supports. It was also noted the Care packages mailed to Deployed Service members were received and Thank You notes and pictures were sent to our Chapter from the recipients.

New Business discussed was the DAR Float which will be in the Bicentennial Parade on April 27 in Pomeroy. The meeting adjourned an refreshments were served to members and guest.

The nest meeting is May 18, at the Pomeroy Library and Guest speaker is Nancy Wright, DAR State Regent, with a program entitled “How Does Your Garden Grow?”.

Submitted by Linda Russell.