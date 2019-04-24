OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — April 16, 2019, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on May 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2019. For nine and a half years (38 consecutive quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.