Grueser elected State Librarian at OSDAR Conference

DUBLIN — Four local women attended the 120th annual Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution Conference in Dublin, Ohio, recently, where local member Opal Offutt Grueser was nominated and confirmed for a state office in the next administration.

Opal Grueser, a native of Meigs County, has been a DAR member since 2004. As a Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter member of OSDAR, she has served as chapter regent for three terms, one term as vice regent, and is currently serving her local chapter as registrar. Grueser was also the OSDAR 90+ Celebrants Committee Chair at the state level for 2016-2019.

At the state conference this year, Grueser was nominated and elected for the office of state librarian under the new administration of Ohio State Regent Kathy Gobin Dixon, who will serve from 2019-2022. The Dixon administration has taken the state theme of “Honoring, Serving, Being DAR Together!” and adopted the Ohio Star Quilt pattern as their symbol. Dixon chose 1 Corinthians 12:12 and Colossians 3:14 as theme scriptures.

Return Jonathan Meigs chapter of OSDAR sent local members Gina Tillis, Opal Grueser, Mary Rose, and Tahnee Andrew to the state conference to represent the local organization. DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington D.C., is a non-profit, non-political, volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Ohio has 99 chapters with 6205 members volunteering thousands of hours yearly. In just this past year, the local chapter has supported local schools with donations, sponsored the Good Citizen Award Scholarship, restored and maintained local historic sites, assisted military veterans, sent care boxes to active-duty troops, sponsored special Constitution week activities, sent supplies to homeless people, and more.

DAR is a genealogical society, and any women 18 years or older with a lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. Contact NSDAR online or reach out to a local member of the Return Jonathan Meigs chapter for more information.

Submitted by Gina Tillis, Return Jonathan Meigs DAR Regent.

Tahnee Andrew, Gina Tillis, Mary Rose and Opal Grueser represented the Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter DAR at the OSDAR Conference. Opal Grueser was named the State Librarian at the OSDAR Conference held recently in Dublin, Ohio.