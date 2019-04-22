Friends of Rutland fundraiser planned

RUTLAND — Friends of Rutland will be hosting a community spaghetti dinner as a fundraiser for the organization in the fellowship hall of Rutland Church of the Nazarene, located at 464 Main Street in Rutland on Saturday, May 4, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

For a monetary donation, you will receive a meal, including spaghetti with sauce topped with optional Parmesan cheese, garlic bread, a side salad with Italian or ranch dressing, a chocolate brownie and a drink. Enjoy this dinner by carry out or inside dining. Proceeds to benefit the administrative and operative costs of Friends of Rutland and community service programs in Rutland.

Friends of Rutland Committee on Community Improvement is a non-profit community service organization incorporated to facilitate partnerships, programs and services that contribute to the betterment of the village of Rutland, Ohio.

Questions about the dinner can be directed to Donna Jenkins, Vice-President by telephone at (740) 742 2957 or by email at djenkins.friendsofrutland@gmail.com.