PVH 20-year sponsor for youth expo

Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) has been a 20-year sponsor of the Mason County Outdoor Youth Expo held at the National Guard Armory in Point Pleasant. Pleasant Valley Hospital became the event’s sponsor in 1999.

“We enjoy partnering with everyone on the expo committee and are very proud supporters of an event that is encouraging students to stay active and safe as they enjoy the outdoors. We have seen the excitement of the students attending the Mason County Outdoor Youth Expo every year; and fully support its message of health and wellness in our community,” said Connie Davis, executive director of Ancillary Services at PVH.

The Mason County Outdoor Youth Expo is great for all ages and encourages youth to enjoy outdoor learning experiences and activities through exploring and playing outside. The expo is designed for fourth, fifth, and sixth graders to challenge themselves by having fun in the great outdoors, joining their families to visit West Virginia state parks, touring county roads and historic Mason County. The kids enjoy prizes, live entertainment, hands-on presentations, and they get a chance to win door prizes including bicycles from PVH.

In addition to PVH’s sponsorship, it also provides presentations on bike safety and wellness activities with Amy Mullins, MBA, MORT/L director of rehabilitation and sports medicine and Gabe Roush, LAT, ATC, sports medicine manager.

“We are humbly grateful for Pleasant Valley Hospital’s support for Mason County Outdoor Youth Expo. With Pleasant Valley Hospital as our flagship sponsor, we have grown the expo and helped educate thousands of youth about experiencing the great outdoors. We are changing the future of our youth together, as a team. We are closing our 20th year, and I truly believe we are just getting started in what we can accomplish,” said Lorrie Wright, WVU extension agent.

For those with a passion for the outdoors and would like to learn how to become a booth presenter, please contact Lorrie Wright at 304-675-0888.

Submitted by Tracy Call.