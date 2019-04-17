TOPS members attend State Recognition Day

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. The group recited the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and then the KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) pledges. This was followed by the Pledge to the Flag.

The group sang two songs; “Hopping Down the Trail” and “In Your TOPS-KOPS Bonnet”.

Eleven members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. There was a tie for the weekly best loser between Cindy Hyde and Nola Easterling. It was also announced that due to no meeting last week Sue Maison was not able to be recognized as weekly best loser. Unable to attend, she will receive a certificate next week.

Five members recently attended TOPS, Inc. State Recognition Day at Akron, Ohio. Attending were as follows: Pat Snedden, Cindy Hyde, Roberta Henderson, Connie Rankin and Mary Rankin. The theme for this year’s SRD (State Recognition Day) was “Voyage to Weigh Less.”. The group shared their experience at the convention. Next year’s SRD will also be in Akron, Ohio, on May 1-2 with the theme, “Under the TOPS Umbrella”. Unable to attend but received Division Awards was Mary Beth Morrison, Division 3, with a weight loss of 35.50 pounds in 2018. Sue Maison received Division 1 award for a 10 pound loss in 2018. Mary Bush, Division 2, with a loss of 39.75 pounds, Connie Rankin received a Division 2 award for a loss of 17.25 pounds. Carlene Tripplett was a Division 4 winner with an 18.50 pound weight loss in 2018.

The Secretary’s report was given by Mary Beth Morrison and the treasurer’s report was given by Mary Bush. Both were without addition or correction.

Leader, Pat Snedden announced that the Easter egg contest has ended with May Frost being the winner with six eggs. She received her dues paid for a month as a prize. Judy Morgan was runner up with five eggs. Inside each plastic Easter eggs was inspirational quotes intended to encourage members to maintain or lose weight. Some of the inspirational quotes: A goal without a plan is just a wish- Hang in there, quitters never win-It doesn’t matter how slowly you lose; just don’t stop- You cannot cross a sea by merely staring at the water-Anything is possible if you believe and Good habits are as addictive as bad but more rewarding.

Judy Morgan was recognized for having completed six weeks without a gain.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.