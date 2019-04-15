College News and Notes

Area students earn Special Academic Awards at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD — Two students from the area have earned Special Academic Awards at Muskingum University’s Celebration of Excellence ceremony, held April 5 on the campus in New Concord, Ohio.

The Celebration of Excellence honors Muskingum’s best performing students in academics, research, special projects and service.

Elizabeth Nease, of Pomeroy, received the Mary Sharp Awards in Spanish.

Kamryn Smith, of Racine, received the Beulah Brooks Brown Creative Writing Award.

Area students inducted into honorary organizations at Muskingum University

NEW CONCORD — Two area students have been inducted into an honor society at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Elizabeth Nease, of Pomeroy, was inducted into Omicron Delta Kappa, Phi Sigma Iota and Lambda Sigma

Lauren Dunn, of Racine, was inducted into Beta Beta Beta as a Full Member

