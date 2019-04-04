A presentation on Christ in the Passover

Jesus’ Last Supper was actually a Jewish Passover. Miriam Borok of Jews for Jesus will re-create the traditional Passover service and explain how it foreshadowed Jesus’ death and resurrection in a presentation called “Christ in the Passover” at First Church of God in Point Pleasant, on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

Borok will set a table with items traditionally used at the Passover meal and detail their spiritual significance. She will also explain the connection between the events of the first Passover in Egypt and the redemption that Jesus accomplished, as well as the deep bond between the ancient Passover feast and the Christian communion celebration today. Jews for Jesus has presented “Christ in the Passover” at over 38,000 churches. It has been enthusiastically received by Christians who appreciate learning more about the Jewish backgrounds of their faith. Moishe Rosen, who founded Jews for Jesus in 1973, has also co-written the book, Christ in the Passover, with his wife, Ceil. This seminal work includes a look at Passover in ancient times and how it is practiced today. It will be available after the presentation. Also available will be a DVD of the Christ in the Passover presentation with David Brickner, the executive director of Jews for Jesus officiating.

Brickner, a fifth-generation Jewish believer in Jesus, succeeded Rosen as Executive Director in 1996. Brickner has kept Jews for Jesus on the cutting edge as the ministry has expanded and established branches in eleven countries, including the United States, Brazil, Israel, Russia, France, and South Africa.

“We exist to make the Messiahship of Jesus an unavoidable issue to our Jewish people worldwide,” Brickner states. “There are still a few that haven’t heard of us.”

Borok will be happy to answer questions after the presentation. Call (304) 675-3842 or visit http://www.ppchurchofgod.com for more information. There is no admission charge, however a love offering will be received. Pastor Bob Patterson and the congregation invite you to attend.