Pediatric Fund supporter

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care at Holzer’s Pediatric Units. Shake Shoppe, represented here by Owner Tim Snedaker, was the March sponsor. The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call Linda Jeffers-Lester at (740) 446-5217.

The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care at Holzer’s Pediatric Units. Shake Shoppe, represented here by Owner Tim Snedaker, was the March sponsor. The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call Linda Jeffers-Lester at (740) 446-5217. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/04/web1_4.4-Shake.jpg The Earl Neff Pediatric Fund at Holzer Health System continues to be supported by area businesses and organizations. The Pediatric Fund, in existence for over 45 years, has supplied needed toys, equipment and entertainment to the thousands of pediatric patients who have received care at Holzer’s Pediatric Units. Shake Shoppe, represented here by Owner Tim Snedaker, was the March sponsor. The entire staff of Holzer joins in expressing their gratitude, along with the young children and their families, for these generous contributions to the Earl Neff Pediatric Fund. For more information, please call Linda Jeffers-Lester at (740) 446-5217. Holzer | Courtesy