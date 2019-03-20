TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Eleven members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. Judy Morgan was the weekly best loser and received the fruit basket.

Leader, Pat Snedden announced the Easter egg contest this is where members fill the plastic eggs with words of encouragement and receive eggs as they maintain or lose weight. This began March 10 and ends April 15. The member who receives the most eggs wins a free month’s dues.

A TOPS Pledge skit was presented by leader Pat Snedden with the help of Roberta Henderson and Cindy Hyde.

Five members will be attending TOPS Inc. State Recognition Day on April 5-6 at Canton, Ohio. The theme for the conference will be “Voyage to Planet Weigh-less”.

Pat Snedden also read an article entitled the Alphabet of TOPS. There was group discussion.

The group played veggie bingo.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.