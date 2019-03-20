O’Bleness Hospital leader receives top honors

ATHENS — OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital Vice President of Medical Affairs and Director of Medical Education, J. Todd Weihl, DO was honored on Wednesday, March 13 by the Columbus Osteopathic Association (COA) with the James F. Sosnowski, DO, Distinguished Service Award.

With this award, Dr. Weihl joins a distinguished group of osteopathic physicians who have helped to promote and shape the practice of osteopathic medicine through their service to the COA through the years.

The award is the COA’s highest honor, and is presented annually to a member in memory of the only osteopathic physician killed in action in Vietnam. The award, established in 1988, honors those who have made lifelong contributions to the osteopathic profession and/or the community. Recipients promote the art and science of osteopathic medicine, embody the values of the profession through leadership and service to the public and the profession, and bring a sense of pride to the profession.

According to a press release from OhioHealth, “Dr. Weihl has been a strong advocate for osteopathic medicine and has admirably served the profession throughout his 20 years in practice. His residents, colleagues and patients cite his varied experience as well as skill and compassion as important factors to his success as a leader, teacher, and physician. His residents are inspired by his knowledge, work ethic and commitment to training the next generation of osteopathic physicians.”

Over the years, Dr. Weihl has received recognition for his medical education contributions numerous times—including the Outstanding Family Medicine Physician Award from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Centers for Osteopathic Research and Education, the Family Medicine Teacher of the Year Award at Riverside Methodist Hospital, and the OOA Mentor Hall of Fame.

Active within the profession, he was elected COA president in 2014, served as Medical Staff president at Doctors Hospital and served on the OhioHealth Board of Directors. He also represented the profession on the Healthcare Collaborative of Greater Columbus.

The Sosnowski award was presented by the COA president at the association’s annual meeting on March 13 in Columbus.

“Dr. Weihl’s strong leadership, knowledge, compassion, and commitment to medical education are an asset to our hospital, our residents and our patients,” said OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital president, Mark Seckinger. “I’m proud to congratulate him on this remarkable achievement and career milestone.”

Submitted by OhioHealth.