RACO discusses scholarships, events

RACINE — On Feb. 26, the Racine Area Community Organization (RACO) held its monthly meeting. After a potluck dinner shared among the members, held at the Kathryn Hart Community Center in Racine, the secretary read the minutes and details from the last RACO meeting. Afterwards, the treasurer’s report was presented and approved.

Once finished, the president touched on some old business by expressing her gratitude for the public and all the local businesses who participated and contributed to the success of the RACO Games held at the Syracuse Community Center.

New business was discussed by announcing that the RACO scholarship applications were to be disbursed to Southern High School seniors on March 7 and completed scholarships must be turned in to the guidance counselor by April 5. Additionally, the other contributors and scholarships being awarded to students were also discussed.

Afterwards, members announced that the RACO Auction is scheduled for April 6 on 6th Street, across from the Outreach Center at 10 a.m. It was also announced that Billy Goble will be the auctioneer. Advertising for the event will occur from the end of March to the beginning of April by way of Tidbit. It was decided that RACO will be selling food for the auction.

In the next topic of business, it was announced that items for a future Yard Sale are currently being collected and other items will be gladly accepted. If the public would like to donate to the yard sale, which benefits the RACO Scholarship Fund, please contact members Tonja Hunter 740-508-0044, Kim Romine 740-992-2067 or 740-992-7079, or Sherrie O’Brien 740-416-1324 to make arrangements. Donations will be greatly appreciated.

The spring yard sale will be held on May 7, 8, and 9 at Star Mill Park. Once finished, a motion to close was approved and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Dale Hart, finalized the gathering. RACO members will meet again on March 26, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Kathryn Hart Community Center. New members are always welcome.

Information submitted by the RACO Reporter.