Hopewell Health Centers sets new standard

ATHENS — Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. (HHC) received excellence in First Episode Psychosis (FEP) treatment from OSU EPICENTER. In addition to bringing a nationally-recognized program of coordinated specialty care to patients in six Appalachian counties, HHC’s program exceeds outcomes, for symptom reduction and quality of life, when compared to national benchmarks.

Previously, residents of Athens, Hocking, Vinton, Gallia, Meigs and Jackson counties experiencing psychosis would need to travel to Columbus, Ohio for the nearest FEP program. Now, these patients can receive coordinated specialty care from counselors, psychiatrists, primary care physicians, and other services including supported education and employment, dentistry, case management, and family education, in one facility.

Providing treatment locally while including the patient’s complete care team, allows for greater accessibility and consistency of treatment, decreasing disruption to the patient’s life. FEP aims to treat individuals within the first two years of experiencing their first psychotic episode, when treatment will have the greatest impact on achieving positive long-term outcomes.

Typical onset of psychosis is between ages 15 and 35, often resulting in a social, educational and vocational interruptions and an inability to successfully transition to adulthood. Early treatment has been shown to help individuals maintain independence, lessen social isolation and prevent further cognitive damage.

Psychosis is characterized as an impaired relationship with reality. Signs of psychosis can include: paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, disorganization of thought or behavior, impaired ability to express thoughts and emotions, displaying incongruent or inappropriate affect, loss or extreme slowing of speech or other motor function, and severely impaired insight.

If you think you or someone you know is experiencing signs of psychosis, please contact Tammy Stage, FEP Program Director, Hopewell Health Centers at 740-637-7505.

Information provided by Hopewell Health Centers.