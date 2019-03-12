V.F.W. Post 9926 scholarships available

MASON — The Stewart-Johnson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9926 will be awarding up to 15 tuition scholarships, of $500 each, to qualifying college students and high school seniors who have been accepted into a college or university program.

Members of V.F.W. Post 9926, and their immediate families, will receive first consideration for these scholarships, but other veterans and their families may also be considered.

Scholarship applications can be picked up at the V.F.W. Post in Mason, and the completed forms must be received back at the post no later than April 19. Applications received after that date will not be considered.

Scholarships should be utilized by Dec. 1, 2019. After that date, the scholarship may be rescinded and declared void.

For additional information, contact the school guidance counselor, or Robert Caruthers, quartermaster, at 304-812-5905 or 740-416-5262.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

