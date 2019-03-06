Meet the Gallia Chamber Board

Jenni Dovyak-Lewis currently occupies the Second Vice President seat for the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. In addition to being on the Chamber Board since 2010, Jenni also serves on the Gallia-Vinton Educational Resource Center Advisory Council, the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio Scholarship Committee, and attends St. Louis Catholic Church in Gallipolis. Jenni previously held a seat on the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce Board from 2003 – 2007 and was on the Chamber’s Marketing Committee from 2000 – 2007. She is also a Past President of the Gallipolis Junior Women’s Club.

Jenni is the Director of Community Outreach and Training at the Area Agency on Aging, District 7 (AAA7), based in Rio Grande, which provides home and community-based services to a 10-county district in southern Ohio. Jenni has been with the AAA7 since 2010. Prior to her joining the AAA7, Jenni worked for a total of sixteen years at two healthcare facilities in the region, Holzer Health System in Gallipolis, and Adena Health System in Chillicothe, spending twelve of those years specifically in public relations and marketing.

A graduate of Gallia Academy High School, Jenni holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a focus in Mass Communications, from the University of Rio Grande. She and her husband, Kyle, have one son, Jack.

Submitted by the Gallia County Chamber of Commerce.

