TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Leader Pat Snedden called the meeting to order with the TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) Pledges and the Pledge to the American Flag being said. Applause was given to the KOPS for their weight loss maintenance. Cindy Hyde led the group in singing TOPS songs, “Pounds” and “I Love My Salad”.

A total of 14 members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. Mary Beth Morrison gave the secretary’s report and Mary Bush gave the treasurer’s report. Both reports were without correction or addition.

Glenda Hunt, games captain, announced that the “Marble Game” has been won by Mary Rankin. She won $84.50.

Weekly best loser was Kathy McDaniel. Monthly best loser was Therese Lackey. Exercise and Food Chart winner for the month was Pat Snedden and Cindy Hyde was recognized for keeping a Food Chart weekly for the month of February. Monthly perfect attendance winner was Glenda Hunt.

Mary Rankin received honorable mention for being a KOPS for seven years and having maintained it consistently.

Leader, Pat Snedden announced a new Easter egg contest where members fill the plastic eggs with words of encouragement and receive eggs weekly as they maintain or lose weight. This will end April 15. The member who receives the most eggs wins a free month’s dues.

It was announced that there will be veggie bingo next week. Members are asked to bring a vegetable of their choice.

Five members will be attending TOPS Inc State Recognition Day on April 5-6 at Canton, Ohio. The theme for the conference will be “Voyage to Planet Weigh-less”.

Pat Snedden led the group in a discussion about women’s heart health. The open discussion included naming risk factors for heart disease and the signs of a heart attack. Then members took a heart healthy quiz.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.