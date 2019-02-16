Hudson breaks own throwing record

Kelsey Hudson, a 2015 Meigs High School graduate, broke her college record in the weight throw with a distance of 40 feet, 6 inches at the recently held Marietta Open. This record is in addition to the other records she has broke during her four years as a member of the indoor and outdoor track team. She holds the record in indoor shot put and weight throw, outdoor shot put, hammer throw, and discus throw. Hudson is a senior at Alderson Broaddus University, where she is a dual sport athlete. She is also a four year member of the women’s basketball team. Outside of her athletic accomplishments she has also been named to the Academic All-Conference Team all four years. After graduation she plans to attend UNCW to obtain her masters degree in criminology and forensic science.

Kelsey Hudson, a 2015 Meigs High School graduate, broke her college record in the weight throw with a distance of 40 feet, 6 inches at the recently held Marietta Open. This record is in addition to the other records she has broke during her four years as a member of the indoor and outdoor track team. She holds the record in indoor shot put and weight throw, outdoor shot put, hammer throw, and discus throw. Hudson is a senior at Alderson Broaddus University, where she is a dual sport athlete. She is also a four year member of the women’s basketball team. Outside of her athletic accomplishments she has also been named to the Academic All-Conference Team all four years. After graduation she plans to attend UNCW to obtain her masters degree in criminology and forensic science. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/02/web1_kelsey-Hudson_ne2019215131612208.jpg Kelsey Hudson, a 2015 Meigs High School graduate, broke her college record in the weight throw with a distance of 40 feet, 6 inches at the recently held Marietta Open. This record is in addition to the other records she has broke during her four years as a member of the indoor and outdoor track team. She holds the record in indoor shot put and weight throw, outdoor shot put, hammer throw, and discus throw. Hudson is a senior at Alderson Broaddus University, where she is a dual sport athlete. She is also a four year member of the women’s basketball team. Outside of her athletic accomplishments she has also been named to the Academic All-Conference Team all four years. After graduation she plans to attend UNCW to obtain her masters degree in criminology and forensic science. Courtesy photo