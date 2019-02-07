College News and Notes

Shawnee State University announces Dean’s List

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Shawnee State University Provost Becky Thiel has released the Dean’s List for the 2018 Fall Semester.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Dylan Haynes of Middleport, who is majoring in English Humanities, was among those to be named to the Dean’s List.

Shawnee State University is located at 940 Second Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. Lying along the banks of the Ohio River, SSU offers more than 80 Bachelor’s and Associate Degree programs, as well as three Master’s Degree programs. Shawnee State is a student-focused university offering highly personalized, affordable and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas.

Ohio University announces fall semester 2018 Dean’s List, graduates

ATHENS, Ohio — More than 5,500 students qualified for the fall semester 2018 Dean’s List at Ohio University’s Athens campus. In addition, more than 2,300 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from the University.

The graduates represented every region of the United States and numerous countries, including: Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Swaziland, Chile, Iran, and Ghana.

Students on the Dean’s List represented 38 states, including: Arizona, Washington, West Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut, New York, Illinois and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

OU students must earn at least 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Meigs County students named to the Dean’s List at Ohio University’s Athens and other campuses included:

Elayna Teresa Bissell of Long Bottom;

Tabitha C. Turner, Angela Danielle Morris, Sydney R. Kennedy, Sadie Ray Fox, Madison Brooke Dyer,and Olivia Davis, all of Middleport;

Teresa D. Wilson, Tyler Jacob Williams , Bryce Steven Swatzel, Meghan H. Short, Gregory Charles Sheets II, Raeline Noelle Reeves , Lindsay Kathleen Patterson, Megan Nicole Miller , Mitchell T. Howard, Lilah Mae Gagne, Katelyn Nicole Edwards, and Sky Brown, all of Pomeroy;

Marissa Ann Johnson of Portland;

Tristen A Wolfe, Riley L. Roush, Katey Lynn Patterson, Taylor J. McNickle, Austin Lewis McKibben, Jacob T. Hoback, Daniel Ryan Dunfee, Ashley Carol Buchanan, and Katelyn Brice Barton, all of Racine;

Timothy A. Stevens, Garrett Lee Ritchie, Devon Jarrett Maxey, Kayla Marie Hawthorn, Miranda Renee Gillilan, Abigale Dyan Collins, Amanda Kaylee Cole, and Sophia Jane Carleton, all of Reedsville;

Matthew Adam Shiflet, Taylor Keith Rowe, Brandon O. Mahr, and Dillon Mahr, all of Rutland;

Paige Danielle Van Meter, Connor Mitchell Thomas, Chais Nicole Michael, and Talon Quinn Drummer, all of Syracuse.

Fall graduates included:

Taylor Keith Rowe, of Rutland, with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management;

Brandon O. Mahr, of Rutland, with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management;

Kayla Marie Hawthorne, of Reedsville, with a Bachelor of Science in Food and Nutrition Sciences;

Gage Matthew Weisenmuller, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Arts;

Zackary L. Scowden, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Science in Physiology of Exercise;

Megan Nicole Miller, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Arts;

Julianne Buck Howard, of Pomeroy, with a Master of Public Administration;

Cody Austin Hanning, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Specialized Studies;

Alyson Nicole Dettwiller, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Science;

Crockett McKay Crow, of Pomeroy, with a Master of Financial Economics;

Patricia Webb Baker, of Pomeroy, with a Bachelor of Social Work;

Jarret Lincoln Durst, of Middleport, with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology and Management.

Information provided by Shawnee State and Ohio University.