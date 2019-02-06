Rathburn earns certification

TREVOSE, Pa. — The Advertising Specialty Institute has awarded Chris Rathburn of BCMR in Gallipolis, Ohio with a Bachelor of Advertising Specialty Information (BASI) certification – the industry equivalent of a bachelor’s degree.

According to information provided by BCMR, BASI holders are recognized as industry experts who have the knowledge they need to thoroughly understand and navigate the promotional products marketplace profitably and develop solid relationships with their colleagues that will help them prosper in the industry.

To date, more than 1,600 graduates of the Advertising Specialty Institute Certification Program have received their certifications.

“We are so proud of the graduates of the Advertising Specialty Institute Certification Program,” said ASI President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy M. Andrews.

To date, over 30,000 industry professionals have registered for classes needed to obtain an ASI certification. Each year, ASI invests $1.3 million to educate its members.

The Advertising Specialty Institute Certification Program is the industry’s only certification program, created on a user-friendly digital platform. All courses are tracked automatically via a digital campus, so participants can easily access their transcripts and remaining course requirements. Candidates must complete certification within three years of beginning the program. Following defined guidelines, courses taken at a past ASI Show, on the ASI Education Online Learning Center, or completed at major industry events, such as the PPAI Expo or regional association conferences, are eligible for transfer.

Information submitted on behalf of Rathburn by BCMR.