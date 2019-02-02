Duffy celebrates 100th birthday

Elizabeth Duffy celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Bradford Church of Christ Activity Building. Even though it was a planned event, you would have thought by the expression on her face and the twinkle in her eyes that she was totally surprised.

She was elated that 80 people were there to honor and celebrate this special milestone in her life. A guest placed a beautiful tiara on her head and she wore a sash depicting her 100 years. Minister, Russ Moore, welcomed everyone and gave a prayer at the beginning of the party. As Elizabeth sat near her birthday cakes, the group erupted into singing happy birthday to her.

Early pictures of Elizabeth and her family and friends were displayed along with a video of them for all to share throughout the afternoon. The tables were decorated with gold and silver trimmed in black and the decor was made complete with candy and centerpieces in the middle of each table. Although she wasn’t expecting any gifts, she had plenty to open in addition to a number of birthday well wishes.

Elizabeth attributes her long life to serving God. She says that whatever God’s will is, that is how it will be and she trusts Him fully. She states, “With God by my side, I’ve had a good life, I’ve had my share of disappointments — but I’ve had a good life.”

Elizabeth thanked everyone who came to help her celebrate, those who sent gifts and cards, and those who called her to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

Information submitted by Paula Pickens.