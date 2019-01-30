College News and Notes

Cedarville University students named to Dean’s Honor List

CEDARVILLE — The following area Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2018.

In order to be named to the Dean’s Honor List, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Marlee Maynard of Racine, Ohio,was named to Dean’s Honor List

Austin Ragan of Bidwell, Ohio, was named to Dean’s Honor List

Dillon Ragan of Bidwell, Ohio, was named to Dean’s Honor List

Andrew Sims of Bidwell, Ohio, was named to Dean’s Honor List

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.