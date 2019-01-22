College News and Notes

Local Cedarville University Students Named to Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — The following local Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s List for Fall 2018:

Eric Blevins of Bidwell, Ohio

Ashley Childers of Thurman, Ohio

Marshall Hood of Gallipolis, Ohio

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,193 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings.

Students Named to Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE — Four local students were named to the Residential Undergraduate Program Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Fall 2018 Semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Students earning Dean’s List honors:

Emily Carman of Gallipolis

Caleb Greenlee of Bidwell

Jeremiah Martindale of Reedsville

Isaiah Pauley of Mason

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally, and spiritually. OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students, and adult and online students.

Martindale named to the Trailblazer Academy Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University

CIRCLEVILLE — Isaiah Martindale, a student taking College Credit Plus courses through OCU’s Trailblazer Academy, has been named to the Dean’s List at Ohio Christian University for the Spring 2018 Semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours.

Ohio Christian University is committed to offering a complete education that develops students intellectually, professionally, and spiritually. OCU offers degree programs for residential undergraduate students, graduate students, and adult and online students. Additionally, students can participate in OnlinePlus which provides undergraduate classes online with the option of participating in for-credit enrichment experiences on campus or abroad. The Trailblazer Academy allows high school students to complete college classes. All programs are designed to equip students to become leaders in their careers, communities, families, and the world.

Coon earns Fall Semester Dean’s List Honors at Ohio Wesleyan University

DELAWARE — Hunter Coon of Vinton, Ohio, has been named to the 2018 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Reed named to Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Deborah Reed, a Sophomore Elementary Education major from Gallipolis, was among approximately 900 students named to the Dean’s List for high academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a 3.0-3.74 grade point average.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.

Allen named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Mount Union

ALLIANCE — The University of Mount Union has announced that Kathleen Allen, of Gallipolis, Ohio, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester.

Allen was one of 604 students named to the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of traditionally graded coursework while achieving a grade point average of 3.550 or better with no letter grade below a B.