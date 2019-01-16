Gallia Chamber’s annual awards banquet Jan. 24

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia Chamber of Commerce has announced local businesses and organizations that will be honored at its upcoming 82nd annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony, which is anticipated to be held Jan. 24 at Bossard Memorial Library.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. at the library as the Chamber’s new board president will be inducted and 2018 award recipients will be recognized with light refreshments served. The event is by invitation only with a networking event and dinner to follow at the Colony Club. The event has also long served to acknowledge the Chamber’s heroes of economic development.

Awardees to be recognized include Twisted Vine Family Vineyard with the chamber’s Beautification Award. Thomas Do-It Center is anticipated to received the Community Involvement Award, Bridgeport Equipment and Tool Sales and Rentals will receive the Sudden Impact Award. Small Business of the Year will go to Skyline Bowling Center and the Ray McKinniss Committee of the Year will go to the Gallia County and Gallipolis Leo Club.

The Bud and Donna McGhee Community Service Award is traditionally kept a secret until the night of the ceremony every year. The award is meant to honor an individual known throughout the community for lifetime exemplary leadership, volunteer service to the community and continued success in making the region a better place to live. Among those to receive the award previously include the late Chester Mike Polcyn, the late Jessie Payne, Kevin Dennis and the late Ray McKinniss. The award has often been considered the Chamber’s highest honor.

For more information on tickets and how to register to attend, contact Elisha Orsbon at the Chamber by phone at 740-446-0596, or text at 740-339-9290, or email at eorsbon@galliacounty.org.