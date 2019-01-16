OVBC announces cash dividend

GALLIPOLIS — On Jan. 15, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on Feb. 10, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Jan. 25.

For over nine years (37 consecutive quarters), OVBC has maintained a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share.

“This dividend comes just as our income tax professionals at Loan Central gear up for another refund season,” said OVBC President and CEO Tom Wiseman. “The annual flood of friends and neighbors who trust us for their tax preparation remind us that we are making a positive impact on the communities we serve. In response, Loan Central is staying open later and will be opening our doors on traditional bank holidays in January and February.”

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. The companies’ Websites are www.ovbc.com and www.myloancentral.com.

Submitted by Ohio Valley Banc Corp.