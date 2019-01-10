TOPS holds meeting

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains recently met at the St. Paul United Methodist Church. Weekly best loser was Connie Rankin.

Leader Pat Snedden called the meeting to order with The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) Pledges and the Pledge to the American Flag being said. Applause was given to the KOPS for their weight loss maintenance. Cindy Hyde led the group in singing TOPS songs, “Topsi” and “Lose 1 Pound at a Time”.

Fourteen members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. Mary Beth Morrison gave the Secretary’s report and Mary Bush gave the Treasurer’s report. Both reports were without correction or addition.

Glenda Hunt, Games Captain, announced that the “Marble Game” continues as there has not been a winner.

Happy Birthday was sung to Mary Rankin and Kathy McDaniel.

In old business, the Chinese Auction held on Dec. 3 netted $106 for the Chapter’s fundraising effort. Members were asked to think of new fundraising ideas to discuss at the next meeting.

It was announced that there will be veggie bingo next week. Members are asked to bring a vegetable of their choice.

Sue Maison read a poem, “Twas the Month after Christmas”.

Leader Pat Snedden led group discussion of the TOPS, Inc. President’s article, “Sowing Seeds of Change”. He said that, “ Unlike plants we don’t have to wait for Spring to break free of our cold and snowy conditions. We can choose to move, to change and to grow into our healthiest selves right now. Why wait? Whether you’re just starting your weight loss journey or are already on the way, think about the fact that we are entering a new year and a new season. We all have the faith that Spring is coming. When it does our TOPS gardens will be overflowing because of our sowing the seeds of change”.

Our KOPs highlight of the week is Mary Rankin. Mary has achieved her weight loss goal and has been a KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) since June 14, 2011. She credits her weight loss and weight maintenance to attending weekly TOPS meetings. Since achieving KOPS status Mary says that she physically feels better and has reduced her dress size from a size 12 to a size 10. She appreciates the support of her local TOPS chapter.

Next week’s program will be led by Mary Bush.

Connie Rankin led the chapter in the “Tops Enthusiasm” song.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 State Route 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Information submitted by Kathy McDaniel.