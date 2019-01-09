Arvon promoted to officer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Austin P. Arvon was recently promoted to assistant cashier, senior credit analyst. With the promotion, he will continue to work at the Main Office in Gallipolis, Ohio.

Arvon began his career with Ohio Valley Bank in 2012. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Marshall University and a diploma from the Ohio Bankers League Bank Leadership Institute. He currently resides in Huntington, W.Va.

Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872, operates 19 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. The Bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., also owns Loan Central, a consumer finance company specializing in tax services. Common stock for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s Web site at www.ovbc.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank.

Information submitted by Ohio Valley Bank.