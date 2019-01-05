RVHS FFA Alumni Hog Roast

On September 15, 2018 the River Valley FFA had their annual alumni hog roast. The alumni cooked the meal which included pork sandwich, green beans, potatoes and multiple deserts. Supporters say the alumni work had to host the roast every year. Supporters say they played cornhole, ate a wonderful meal and had an overall good time.

