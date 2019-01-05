South Gallia competes land and soil judging

Four South Gallia FFA members competed at the FFA State Land and Soil Judging Contest, held on October 13, 2018 at Dawes Arboretum in Newark. South Gallia participated in the agricultural land judging portion in which soils are evaluated for their limitations, soil health, fertility and overall potential for agricultural production. The 2018 state-level competition hosted 96 teams representing 68 high schools with a combined 360 students competing. Nearly 400 schools and close to 2,000 students participated in the district contests to determine which schools would advance to the state contest. South Gallia’s State Soil Judging Team was compromised of Andrew Small, Olivia Harrison, Justin Butler and Chad Bostic. Their adviser is Dave Pope.

Four South Gallia FFA members competed at the FFA State Land and Soil Judging Contest, held on October 13, 2018 at Dawes Arboretum in Newark. South Gallia participated in the agricultural land judging portion in which soils are evaluated for their limitations, soil health, fertility and overall potential for agricultural production. The 2018 state-level competition hosted 96 teams representing 68 high schools with a combined 360 students competing. Nearly 400 schools and close to 2,000 students participated in the district contests to determine which schools would advance to the state contest. South Gallia’s State Soil Judging Team was compromised of Andrew Small, Olivia Harrison, Justin Butler and Chad Bostic. Their adviser is Dave Pope. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2019/01/web1_0104191624.jpg Four South Gallia FFA members competed at the FFA State Land and Soil Judging Contest, held on October 13, 2018 at Dawes Arboretum in Newark. South Gallia participated in the agricultural land judging portion in which soils are evaluated for their limitations, soil health, fertility and overall potential for agricultural production. The 2018 state-level competition hosted 96 teams representing 68 high schools with a combined 360 students competing. Nearly 400 schools and close to 2,000 students participated in the district contests to determine which schools would advance to the state contest. South Gallia’s State Soil Judging Team was compromised of Andrew Small, Olivia Harrison, Justin Butler and Chad Bostic. Their adviser is Dave Pope. Submitted