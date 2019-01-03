College News and Notes

Marietta announces students on Dean’s High Honors List for Fall 2018

MARIETTA — More than 130 Marietta College students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s High Honors List, which features any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester.

The following students from our area were named to the Dean’s High Honors:

Junior Abigail Causey of Reedsville, who is a graduate of Eastern High School, is majoring in Intervention Specialist K-12.

Sophomore Laura Pullins of Long Bottom, who is a graduate of Eastern High School, is majoring in Special Education/Elementary Dual Degree.

Four named to Muskingum University Dean’s List

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Four area students have been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Elizabeth Nease of Pomeroy, Emily Sinclair of Pomeroy, Holly Cochran of Portland, and Kamryn Smith of Racine

To be named to the Dean’s List, Muskingum University students must attain strictly prescribed levels of academic performance in their overall grade point average.