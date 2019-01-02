Social Security and small businesses

Running a small business isn’t just a fulltime job — it can be a 24-7 endeavor. Managing employees, inventory, scheduling, and services, not to mention marketing, can be exhausting. Social Security can make your life easier with our suite of services that allows you to file W-2/W-2Cs online and verify your employees’ names and Social Security numbers against our records.

If you run a business, make us your first stop for information on W-2s, electronic filing and verifying Social Security numbers at www.socialsecurity.gov/employer to save time. This service offers fast, free, and secure online W-2 filing options to CPAs, accountants, enrolled agents, and individuals who process W-2s (the Wage and Tax Statement) and W-2Cs (Statement of Corrected Income and Tax Amounts).

You must register to use this service. This publication will give you more information about electronic wage reporting www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10034.pdf.

Small business owners can also take advantage of our Business Services Online at www.socialsecurity.gov/bso/bsowelcome.htm.

Let Social Security help you achieve these business goals.

Marcus Geiger is Social Security district manager in Gallipolis.

