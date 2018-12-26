Riverview Trading Post opens in Pomeroy

A new business has opened its doors on Main Street in Pomeroy. Riverview Trading Post held its ribbon cutting last week for the store located on East Main Street. The business has a variety of items for those of all ages, including Avon, Bath and Body Works, home decor and craft items, toys, games, baseball cards, and much more. New items arrive weekly.

A new business has opened its doors on Main Street in Pomeroy. Riverview Trading Post held its ribbon cutting last week for the store located on East Main Street. The business has a variety of items for those of all ages, including Avon, Bath and Body Works, home decor and craft items, toys, games, baseball cards, and much more. New items arrive weekly. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2018/12/web1_12.27-Riverview_ne2018122185055373.jpg A new business has opened its doors on Main Street in Pomeroy. Riverview Trading Post held its ribbon cutting last week for the store located on East Main Street. The business has a variety of items for those of all ages, including Avon, Bath and Body Works, home decor and craft items, toys, games, baseball cards, and much more. New items arrive weekly. Brenda Davis | OVP