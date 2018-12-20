Ohio Valley Commandery observes Christmas

MIDDLEPORT — Ohio Valley Commandery No. 24, Knights Templar recently held their Christmas Observation on Monday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. The occasion was held in the asylum of Ohio Valley Commandery No. 24 at the Middleport Masonic Temple, 920 Second Avenue in Middleport. The program included an address by Eminent Commander of Ohio Valley Commandery No. 24, Sir Knight, Gary A. Coleman, as well as a presentation of a Meritorious Service Award to Sir Knight Oscar Good. A Commandery of Knights Templar is part of the York Rite Bodies located in Middleport.

The Knights Templar support charitable causes like The Knights Templar Eye Foundation, and The Knights Templar Holy Land Pilgrimage where pilgrim ministers are sent to the Holy Land to walk in the footsteps of Jesus and see many of the sites of the Holy Land.

Ohio Valley Commandery No. 24, Knights Templar, was granted its charter on Sept. 14, 1871 by the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of the State of Ohio. Their meeting is the second Wednesday of each month, except July and August. If you are interested in Templar Masonry, general information can be found at www.ohioknightstemplar.com. For local information please contact the Recorder, Larry Byer at 740-992-2482.