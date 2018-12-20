The Refuge Church to present ‘Heaven & Nature Sing’

The Refuge Church is presenting it’s annual Christmas Play on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. The title is “Heaven & Nature Sing” and it brings the true Christmas Story to life as it involves children to adult actors. Skinny Santa (played by John Stuart) and Rudolphia (played by Lauren Dailey) will keep you laughing as they emcee the nights’ entire program, which will include the TRC Christmas Chorale and Acoustic Band. The evening will conclude with TRC’s traditional hot cocoa and homemade cookies. Worship & Creative Arts Pastor, Isaac Bradford is producing this event, along with his wife, Britnee Sauters Bradford. Costume design is by Dianna Sauters, with Lauren Pomales assisting with the set art. Senior Pastor, Jordan Bradford and his wife,Mindy Chancey Bradford, extend a warm welcome to the community to come out and celebrate the Birth of Jesus Christ with The Refuge Church, located at 121 W. 2nd Street in Pomeroy, Ohio. This will be a night to remember.

