Retired teachers hear about MPAC

The Meigs County Retired Teachers meet Dec. 6 at the Trinity Church meeting room for a noon luncheon. The president, Charlene Rutherford, welcomed the group and had the pledge to the flag. Donna Jenkins had devotions, reading “The Christmas Letter”, “Gifts of Love”, and “Christmas Blessings” and had prayer before the meal served by the ladies of the church.

Bob Beegle read the prologue to the Christmas album by Andy Williams.

The president thanked everyone for the books and art supplies donated for Christmas gifts to needy children.

Amy Perrin spoke to the group about the Meigs Performing Arts Center. This would be a state-of-the-art 21st century threater, hi-tech learning facility and pro-quality presentation, dining and convention-style meeting complex for the economic and cultural advancement of Meigs County and the Southeast Ohio Appalachian Region. Though surrounding counties have preserved or built dedicated performing art spaces, Meigs County has been without such a facility for more than a century. Perrin gave many benefits for having such a complex. The MPAC is a Foundation for Appalachian Ohio non-profit entity.

Perrin also talked about her Career Based Intervention Class project “Care By The Stairs.”

The Eastern High School Bell Choir under the direction of Cris Kuhn performed a program of Christmas music. This is a very talented group of young men and women.

Bill Downie, treasurer, gave his report. Door prizes were given to Bob Beegle and Janice Weber. The next meeting will be in March.

Submitted by Janice Weber, Secretary.