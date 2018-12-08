Shrine Club president speaks to DAR

The DAR Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of American Revolution met in November at the Pomeroy Library with the speaker being Clarence Hill from Gallipolis Shriners, who gave a presentation on Patriotism.

Hill is a Vietnam Veteran and the President of the Gallipolis Shriners Club. He told of the many wonderful services that the Shriners do for sick children and their families in the Shriners hospitals. He also spoke of the Vietnam War era and his enlistment.

The presentation of Good Citizenship certificates were next on the program and were awarded to two local high school students: Baylee Grueser from Southern Local School, and Emmalee Durst from Eastern Local School for the winning essays. Both students and their families were in attendance. Refreshments were served to all and the groups business meeting was held after the program.

The meeting was opened by Regent Gina Tillis, and the Pledge to American Flag, Star Spangled Banner , and DAR rituals were recited by members.

On Oct. 27, Gina Tillis, Opal Grueser, and Mary Rose visited the Gallipolis Chapter of DAR. It was noted on Dec. 5 an open house was to be held for members at the National Quarters in Washington, DC.

The Waldschmidt Open House tour near Cincinnati was on Dec. 1 and 2 from 1-5 p.m. both days.

There will be no meeting here in December but members plan to visit shut in members on Dec. 14. The next meeting will be held in January at the Library in Pomeroy.

Information submitted by Linda Russell.