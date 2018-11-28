Shamblin named PVH Employee of the Month

POINT PLEASANT — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces the Customer Service Employee of the Month for September 2018 is Mary Shamblin in the Intensive Care Department.

Shamblin has been employed since November 2017 as a Registered Nurse.

According to PVH, the Employee of the Month is nominated for taking “extra steps to provide excellent customer service to our patients and family members at Pleasant Valley Hospital.”

Mary was nominated by a patient because of that “excellent care.”

According to PVH, “the patient and her daughter stated they felt that Mary was their guardian angel and that she would have not survived the night without Mary’s care. She also stated Mary was very compassionate and caring. Mary was assigned to a different unit the next night and she still came back to ICU to check on her.”

A press release from the hospital went on to state “Mary is an excellent example of the PVH Employee of the Month, and we are very grateful to have her on our team.”

Shamblin received a $100 check and a VIP parking space. She will also be eligible for the Customer Service Employee of the Year award with a chance for $500.