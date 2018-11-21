TOPS holds meetings

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 Tuppers Plains met at the St Paul United Methodist Church. Recent weekly best losers were named: Judy Morgan, Mary Bush, Sue Mason and Mary Beth Morrison.

Leader, Pat Snedden called the meeting to order with The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) Pledges and the Pledge to the American Flag being said. Applause was given to the KOPS for their weight loss maintenance. Cindy Hyde led the group in singing TOPS songs, “Great Pumpkin is Coming to Town” and “Dreaming Thin”.

Eleven members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. Mary Beth Morrison gave the Secretary’s report and Mary Bush gave the Treasurer’s report. Both reports were without correction or addition.

Glenda Hunt, Games Captain, announced that the “Marble Game” continues as there has not been a winner. The “Pin Game” is in progress until Dec 10. The main rule for this game is that members must lose weight or stay the same at weekly weigh in. Each who does so will be awarded a bead for their pin. At the end of the contest those who have six beads (one for each week) will be eligible to win a month’s free dues.

In old business, members were reminded that there will be a fundraising Chinese Auction on Dec 3. Dec 10 will be the group’s Christmas party. Each member wanting to participate may bring a $10 gift exchange and six $1 gifts. The $1 gifts will be used for prizes. This will be a healthy food function.

A letter was read from Barb Rettinger, Area Coordinator.

Two kinds of crustless pumpkin pie recipes were shared.

The program for the evening consist of member’s sharing tips for holiday eating . Some of the tips were as follows: chew gum while preparing meal to thwart snacking and nibbling, indulge in healthy appetizers prior to the meal, eat a large breakfast, portion control with the holiday meal, spend time talking with family instead of focusing on food, create a “speed bump” such as a pause between every few bites and at this time truly assess your hunger, three bite limit on desserts, make low calorie choices as much as possible and brushing your teeth soon after the meal because this sends a signal to your brain that eating is over.

Connie Rankin led the chapter in the “Tops Enthusiasm” song.

Members dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or by calling Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6pm at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church, 42216 OH St RT 7, in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.