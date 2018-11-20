Racine Eastern Star holds installation

RACINE — Racine Chapter #134 Order of the Eastern Star recently held their 118th annual installation of officers for the ensuing year. The event was held at Pomeroy-Racine Masonic Lodge on Tornado Road in Racine. Racine Chapter #134 is one of eleven chapters making up Ohio’s 25th District.

The 2018-2019 officers installed were Ruth Ann Fox, Worthy Matron; David Fox, Worthy Patron; Calee Pickens, Associate Matron; Jordan Pickens, Associate Patron; Mary Byer-Hill, Secretary; Hilda Weaver, Treasurer; Kay Hill, Conductress; Charlotte Wamsley, Associate Conductress; Melody Bailey, Chaplain; Linda Diddle, Marshall; Erin Heater, Adah; Charmele Spradling, Ruth; Monica Turner, Esther; Denise Bunce, Martha; Penny Elam, Electa; Margaret West, Warder; and Carrie Wamsley, Sentinel. Delores Wolfe will be installed at a later meeting as Organist. Trustees for the chapter include Charles Wilson, Mary Freeman, and Margaret West.

Installing Officers for the evening included Past Matron of Matamoras Chapter Diane Merkle as installing officer, Past Matron of Thea Chapter Joan Thomas as Installing Chaplain, Past Patron of Matamoras Chapter Charles Merkle as Installing Marshall, Twila Childs of Harrisonville Chapter as Installing organist, Past Matron of Athens Chapter Diane Reeves as Installing Warder, and Virgil Reeves of Athens Chapter as Installing Sentinel.

Also in attendance as distinguished members of District 25 were Past Grand Matron Betty Dawn Hardman, Associate Grand Patron Charles Merkle, and Deputy Grand Matron Jan Emge. Grand Representatives included Janet Malloy, Grand Representative of British Columbia; Diane Merckle, Grand Representative of Montana; Diane Hershman, Grand Representative of Nebraska; and David Merckle, OES Home Trustee.

Racine Chapter #134 OES 2018-2019 theme is “Music of the Stars,” with the emblem being trumpets and music. The motto is “We write our own music,” and the colors are black and white with a touch of gold. The flower is the rose. Racine Chapter #134 chose to honor District 25 member and OES Associate Grand Patron Charles Merckle.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. Worldwide, there are over 500,000 members. The organization was created in the United States in the early nineteenth century to allow women to join with their Masonic relatives in promoting the values and charitable purposes that are such an important part of the Masonic fraternity. While the Order of the Eastern Star has evolved over the centuries, it still remains rooted in its charitable endeavors and fraternal fellowship.

The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing. In addition, women who were or are active members of the International Order of Job’s Daughters or the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls (youth organizations sponsored by Masonic Lodges and Eastern Star Chapters) may petition for membership. Rainbow or Job’s Daughter petitioners must have been active in their youth group for at least three (3) years or have reached “majority,” and be at least 18 years of age.

Anyone interested in or with questions about joining The Order of the Eastern Star may call Ruth Ann Fox at (740) 247-4505.

Submitted by Jordan Pickens.