Hope Baptist to host guest speaker

MIDDLEPORT — Hope Baptist Church, 570 Grant Street, Middleport, Ohio, has slated a guest speaker and guest singer for the morning service, 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 25.

The guest speaker slated is Dr. Jeshua Branch of Williamsburg, Virginia. He is a 2018 graduate of Liberty University with a Ph.D. in Theology and Apologetics. He currently serves as a ministry consultant with Rock-a-Hock campground ministries. He also serves as executive director of “Saved to Serve” ministries. This organization identifies local needs not administered to by the church or the government, and provides the necessary materials and financial resources for them.

The guest singer slated is Dr. Ron Branch II of Martinsburg, West Virginia. Dr. Branch earned his degree in education from West Virginia University. He serves as principal of Mountain Ridge Middle School in Inwood, West Virginia. His music ministry extends to local churches in the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, and he has cut a CD of his singing.

Every one is welcome and invited to attend.