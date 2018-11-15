Amazing Grace Community Church welcomes Garcias

The Amazing Grace Community Church in Tuppers Plains will have a morning of ministry in music and adoption by the Garcias at 10 a.m. this Sunday, Nov. 18. A meal will follow the service and everyone is invited to attend.

The ministry of Jerry and Sarah Garcia is considered unique as they not only have a ministry in music, but also a ministry in adoption. The couple’s main calling is the adoption of children with special needs.

In the 1980’s when state children’s institutions where just beginning to phase out, Jerry worked as a residential aid caring for the everyday needs of severely mentally handicapped children and adults. It was then God placed a special love and burden in his heart for these individuals. When these children began being placed in foster homes, Jerry changed his career.

Jerry married his wife Sarah, who had a history in the medical field, in 1998 and two years later they opened their home to children with special needs.

Together as a family, they travel to share their testimony with audiences across the country. They let everyone know their trust in God is full and those who do the same will be amazed.