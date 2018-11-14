Local foundation makes donation

Recently, Dr. Doug Hunter, Ron Wagner, and Duane Wolfe traveled to Columbus to present a check on behalf of the Brenda K. Wolfe Peritoneal Cancer Foundation to the Ohio State Comprehensive Cancer Research Center (the James) in the amount of $7,500. The Board of Directors wishes to thank all of those generous people who donated and sponsored this effort.

