TOPS awards ‘Best Losers’

TUPPERS PLAINS — When TOPS OH#2013 met for the weekly meeting Glenda Hunt, Mary Beth Morrison and Juanita Grueser tied for best loser of the week. Mary Beth Morrison was also best loser for the month.

A total of 13 members answered when weight recorder, Roberta Henderson gave the roll call. Mary Beth Morrison gave the Secretary’s report and Mary Bush gave the Treasure’s report. Both were without correction or addition.

Leader, Pat Snedden called the meeting to order with The TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), KOPS (Keep off Pounds Sensibly) Pledges and the Pledge to the American Flag being said. Applause was given to the KOPS for their weight loss maintenance. Cindy Hyde led the group in singing TOPS songs, “Let Me Call You Skinny” and “Losing Weight is Hard to Do”.

Carlene Triplett was awarded a bracelet for her first 15 pound loss.

Best losers of the week were asked what they did differently to promote weight loss in the past week. One best loser said that she had eaten more calories because she felt that her body had come to a stand still with weight loss. Another said that she had cut carbs.

Glenda Hunt announced that Mary Bush was the winner of the 50/50 game and that the Marble Game would continue.

In old business, members were reminded that the purse auction will be Sept. 24 and that TOPS Area Captain, Bob Silver will be visiting the Chapter on Oct 8. Oct. 20 is also TOPS area Fall Rally in Grove City, Ohio. The deadline for members to enter any of the Fall Rally contest is Sept 15.

Kathy McDaniel, reporter, will be gathering information to write a “KOPS Highlight” in the weekly newspaper article.

It was announced that there will be no meeting on Labor Day.

Cindy Hyde led the program. She read advice from TOPS magazine best losers. She told the group that it has been determined that 75% of dieters quit within one month. TOPS offers support that encourages its members not to be “dieters” but to make ones eating habit a life style change. Best loser advice consisted of attending TOPS meetings, reaching out for help when needed, making healthy eating choices, being honest with yourself and others, goal setting, forgiving yourself, giving yourself breathing room and staying motivated. Part of goal setting is the SMART method- Goals need to be:

S- specific, M- measurable, A- attainable, R- realistic and T-timely. In TOPS it was agreed that no one can lose the weight for you but many will be with you to encourage and support you.

Mary Bush will be conducting the program at the next meeting on Sept. 10 and Cindy Hyde will be in charge of the program on Sept. 17.

The group dismissed by joining hands and reciting the “Helping Hand Circle” poem.

TOPS information can be obtained from the TOPS website at TOPS.org or from calling Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Weekly meetings take place on Mondays at 6pm at the Tuppers Plains United Methodist Church in Tuppers Plains, Ohio.