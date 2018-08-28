TOPS recognizes those meeting weight loss goals

TUPPERS PLAINS — TOPS OH#2013 awarded Mary Beth Morrison and Mary Bush TOPS charms for having lost weight for six consecutive weeks when the group met for their weekly meeting at the Tuppers Plains UMC. The meeting began with members reciting the TOPS/KOPS pledges as well as the Pledge to the flag. Cindy Hyde, Co-Leader, led the group in two TOPS songs: “When I Joined TOPS” and “TOPS Fellowship Song”. Leader, Pat Snedden asked lead Weight Recorder, Roberta Henderson, to conduct roll call with 13 members reporting. Roberta was this week’s best loser. She received a certificate and the fruit basket.

Mary Beth Morrison gave the Secretary’s report and Mary Bush read the Treasurer’s report.

In old business, members were reminded that Area Captain, Bob Siler, will be visiting the Chapter on Oct. 8 and that the TOPS Fall Rally will be Oct .20 in Grove City, Ohio. Pat reminded members of the “purse auction” on Sept. 24. Ideas for the auction were discussed.

Connie Rankin, leader of the Card Game, distributed weekly card points to members and Glenda Hunt conducted the “Marble Game”.

This evening’s program was led by Pat Snedden and consisted of open discussion about the “type” of calories and their influence on a person’s weight loss. The goal is to “stay full” on fewer calories. The New England Journal of Medicine recommends replacing chips and fatty snacks with whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts and yogurts. Pat told the group that in order to feel fuller that one should consume the healthier calories. Fatty snacks often leave a person hungrier because sugar and fat consumption can lead to craving more.

One example of a wise low calorie choice is to eat an orange instead of drinking orange juice. The calories are less plus the additional benefit of fiber from the orange is good.

The idea that some nutritionist recommend that a person consume as many protein grams daily as half their body weight totals was discussed.

She touched on “heart health” and the fact that sometimes it is genetically disposed. Plus “you never think that it will happen to you” is not a motivator for good health. One must identify their eating habits and get a plan to remedy the situation.

Pat once again reminded the group to change perspectives on weight loss because if you fix your head your body will follow. Weight loss and the desire to get healthy start with mental focus. It has been said that “Desire is the starting point of all achievement”.

Mary Bush suggested that the weekly news article should include KOPS (members who have accomplished their physician weight loss goal) success stories. The chapter agreed that this would be a good idea. Consenting KOPS will be highlighted as soon as information can be obtained. These stories and suggestions will serve as a source of encouragement to others in their weight loss journey.

The group ended the meeting with singing, the “TOPS Enthusiasm” song and joining hands for the “Helping Hand” Circle.

If you are interested in visiting or joining the chapter call Leader, Pat Snedden at 740-541-9696. Meetings are on Mondays at 6 p.m. with weigh in beginning at 5 p.m.

Submitted by Kathy McDaniel.