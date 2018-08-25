Middleport ‘Yard of the Week’ winners

MIDDLEPORT — Each week throughout the summer property owners in the village of Middleport are recognized for the care they take of their yards.

Week 9 — Jay and Tanya Wagner

Jay and Tanya own a late 19th century home at 587 Main Street. Tanya said during wallpaper removal she found writings on the wall stating that the house was built in 1896. Jay has replicated sections of the scroll work to match perfectly to keep the period look. The yard is laid out very nice with hydrangea, azalea, roses, petunias, creeping phlox, and elephant ears. You can see the pride that they take in their home and yard.

Week 10 — Vickie Jones

Vickie Jones lives at 5 Main St. and has a meticulously kept yard and landscape. “Bee-utifully” decorated with potted hostas, verbenas, day lilies, boston ferns, patriot rose of sharon, cone flowers, and a pink rose which has been passed down in her family for generations. Perfectly sculpted crimson barberry shrubs and variety of Japanese maple brings this whole yard together. Vickie has even landscaped the side yard of the vacant house next door to keep it looking nice too.

Week 11 — Teri Hockman

Teri Hockman lives at 981 Hysell Street and always keeps her yard neatly cut. She creatively used large limestone to border her landscape plantings. Decorated with marigolds, geraniums, day lilies, impatiens, salvia, butterfly bush, all the shrubs and a holly bush trimmed so nice it looks professionally done. Along with rose fountain grass and a well-established fruit bearing peach tree gives this yard of the week an inviting home feel.

Week 12 — Lelia Mae Nelson

Three generations of the Nelson family are pictured here with Brenda Johnson, Taylor Nelson, and Lelia Mae Nelson at 90 Park Street. Lelia Mae owns the trailer but Brenda, her daughter, does the yard work. Plants include hydrangea, marigolds, butterfly bush, coreopsis zagreb, multi colored daisies, hanging ferns, day lilies, roses, and irises. You can see the hard work that is put into this yard to make it “Bee-utiful.”